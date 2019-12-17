SAYRE — The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) recently announced that Guthrie has earned 2019 CHIME HealthCare’s Most Wired recognition as a certified level 7.
The Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.
“This award reflects Guthrie’s commitment to creating one of the most advanced, safe and accessible systems for our patients and employees. Patient engagement and the security of our health data are our top priorities and we continually strive to provide state of the art, secure information services,” said Bert Robles, Guthrie’s Chief Information Officer.
“Healthcare organizations across the globe are continually striving to raise the standard of care, pushing themselves and their peers to do better,” said CHIME President and CEO Russ Branzell. “We designed Most Wired to identify and share those leading practices so everyone can benefit. It is an honor to be among those that perform at the highest levels, knowing that the excellence they achieve will impact patients for years to come.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.