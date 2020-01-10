ATHENS — The Spalding Memorial Library recently wrapped up its 2018-2019 fund drive and was called the support “tremendous.”

“Our community’s outpouring of support during the Athens Library’s 2018-2019 Fund Drive cycle was tremendous,” a press release said. “As the new Fund Drive cycle begins this season, the Library wishes to gratefully acknowledge those who contributed in the past year.”

Below is a list of those who helped out the library over the past year:

  • Lissa Kae Clayborn
  • An Anonymous Donor
  • Helen & Paul Buckthal
  • David & Kelly Pakes
  • Cecelia Daher
  • Deborah Barrett
  • Donald R. Barton
  • Frederick Johnston
  • Lawrence & Linda Sampson
  • Dr. Daniel & Sharon Sporn
  • Carolyn Luft
  • Joseph & Deb Landy
  • Francis “Skip” Roupp
  • Karen Albano
  • Carol & Jim Allen
  • David & Gail Arnold
  • The Bertsch Family
  • James & Terri Burleigh
  • Edward Campbell
  • Ian & Kathleen Clare
  • Virginia Crowley
  • Clark Domenico
  • Henry G. Farley
  • Henry & Karen Fratarcangeli
  • Gerald M. Hicks
  • John & Gladys Knowles
  • Gloria Leavenworth
  • Malin Martin
  • David & Coann May
  • Stephen & Jacqueline McNamara
  • Jeffrey & Amy Moore
  • Joyce Mulcahy
  • Elaine Pierson
  • Katie Replogle & Christine Eng
  • Scott & Carol Silvestri
  • Destiny Kinal & Dr. Barry Skeist
  • Stephen & Ruth Suho
  • American Legion Fort Sullivan Post #246
  • Landy & Rossettie, PLLC
  • Jan Beck
  • John & Marilyn Palmer
  • Jamey & Jennifer Kelsall
  • Phillip E. Bailey
  • Daniel & Janice Barrett
  • Dr. & Mrs. Joseph Blood Jr.
  • Karen Bracken
  • Jack & Joyce Burgart
  • Roxann Callear
  • Linda & Toby Campbell
  • Bruce & Rose Carpenter
  • William Corbett DVM of Athens Animal Hospital
  • Joseph & Marion Dabroski
  • James Delpierre
  • Jack & Alice Dunham
  • Geraldine Payne & Linda Estes
  • Dr. & Mrs. Charles Fedele
  • Elizabeth Gregory
  • Robert & Jean Griffith
  • Gregg & Pam Hayton
  • Susan Higgins
  • Vivian Hutz
  • Janice Johnson
  • Jennifer & Caitlyn Joyce
  • Cathleen Maggi
  • Karin & Robert Myers
  • Edgar & Louise Myers
  • Dr. Donald Phykitt & Dr. Bonnie Norton
  • Pamela Secrist
  • Russell & Connie Striff
  • Steve & Linda Watkins
  • John A. Welliver
  • Joe’s Marine
  • Rolling Tire Shop
  • Valley Energy
  • Skiff-Bower V.F.W. Post 1536
  • Chemite Inc
  • Larry & Mary Gabb
  • David & Ann Prugh
  • Stacey Sickler
  • Custom Rebuilders Inc.
  • Jeffrey Dann
  • Jon & Wendy Murray
  • Fanna B. Proper
  • Glen & Barbara Tolbert
  • John & Sandra Adams
  • John & Nancy Arnold
  • Roselyn Babcock
  • Eva Bobb
  • Edward & Marilyn Bok
  • Peggy Burkhart
  • John & Sally Clapp
  • John & Margaret Crowley
  • Catherine Eccker
  • Robert & Phyllis Felt
  • Sherrie & Jeffrey Galloway
  • Dennis & Cindy Gery
  • John & Mary Ann Kelly
  • Matthew Lanzara
  • Maria Layton
  • Lixin Liu
  • Kelly Luvison
  • Cathy Meisenhelter
  • Paul & Joyce Mittan
  • Judith Moore
  • Larry Mummert
  • Shirley Poletto
  • Linda Politi
  • Mary Rhodes
  • Jack & Gail Riley
  • Donna Robinson
  • Mary S. Rose
  • Evelyn Smith
  • Elaine Stoback
  • Bryan & Pamela Tate
  • Joanne Taylor & Bruce Rogers
  • Victor Vough
  • Vincent & Karen Whyte
  • Ed Wingler
  • Theta Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi
  • Mr. & Mrs. Donald Ammerman
  • Rick & Beverly Baker
  • Norman & Marcella Brown
  • Carol Carey
  • Mary Costic
  • Daniel & Susan Kelleher
  • Joseph & Marina King
  • Cindy Kuykendall
  • Ronnie Moulthrop, Mary Jo Rogers
  • Maureen Wright
  • Mr. & Mrs. Clifford Cyr
  • An Anonymous Donor
  • Gary Chandler
  • William Hickey
  • John Kizale
  • Gretchen Rentschler
  • Raymond & Helen Sheehan
  • Carol Smith
