ATHENS — The Spalding Memorial Library recently wrapped up its 2018-2019 fund drive and was called the support “tremendous.”
“Our community’s outpouring of support during the Athens Library’s 2018-2019 Fund Drive cycle was tremendous,” a press release said. “As the new Fund Drive cycle begins this season, the Library wishes to gratefully acknowledge those who contributed in the past year.”
Below is a list of those who helped out the library over the past year:
- Lissa Kae Clayborn
- An Anonymous Donor
- Helen & Paul Buckthal
- David & Kelly Pakes
- Cecelia Daher
- Deborah Barrett
- Donald R. Barton
- Frederick Johnston
- Lawrence & Linda Sampson
- Dr. Daniel & Sharon Sporn
- Carolyn Luft
- Joseph & Deb Landy
- Francis “Skip” Roupp
- Karen Albano
- Carol & Jim Allen
- David & Gail Arnold
- The Bertsch Family
- James & Terri Burleigh
- Edward Campbell
- Ian & Kathleen Clare
- Virginia Crowley
- Clark Domenico
- Henry G. Farley
- Henry & Karen Fratarcangeli
- Gerald M. Hicks
- John & Gladys Knowles
- Gloria Leavenworth
- Malin Martin
- David & Coann May
- Stephen & Jacqueline McNamara
- Jeffrey & Amy Moore
- Joyce Mulcahy
- Elaine Pierson
- Katie Replogle & Christine Eng
- Scott & Carol Silvestri
- Destiny Kinal & Dr. Barry Skeist
- Stephen & Ruth Suho
- American Legion Fort Sullivan Post #246
- Landy & Rossettie, PLLC
- Jan Beck
- John & Marilyn Palmer
- Jamey & Jennifer Kelsall
- Phillip E. Bailey
- Daniel & Janice Barrett
- Dr. & Mrs. Joseph Blood Jr.
- Karen Bracken
- Jack & Joyce Burgart
- Roxann Callear
- Linda & Toby Campbell
- Bruce & Rose Carpenter
- William Corbett DVM of Athens Animal Hospital
- Joseph & Marion Dabroski
- James Delpierre
- Jack & Alice Dunham
- Geraldine Payne & Linda Estes
- Dr. & Mrs. Charles Fedele
- Elizabeth Gregory
- Robert & Jean Griffith
- Gregg & Pam Hayton
- Susan Higgins
- Vivian Hutz
- Janice Johnson
- Jennifer & Caitlyn Joyce
- Cathleen Maggi
- Karin & Robert Myers
- Edgar & Louise Myers
- Dr. Donald Phykitt & Dr. Bonnie Norton
- Pamela Secrist
- Russell & Connie Striff
- Steve & Linda Watkins
- John A. Welliver
- Joe’s Marine
- Rolling Tire Shop
- Valley Energy
- Skiff-Bower V.F.W. Post 1536
- Chemite Inc
- Larry & Mary Gabb
- David & Ann Prugh
- Stacey Sickler
- Custom Rebuilders Inc.
- Jeffrey Dann
- Jon & Wendy Murray
- Fanna B. Proper
- Glen & Barbara Tolbert
- John & Sandra Adams
- John & Nancy Arnold
- Roselyn Babcock
- Eva Bobb
- Edward & Marilyn Bok
- Peggy Burkhart
- John & Sally Clapp
- John & Margaret Crowley
- Catherine Eccker
- Robert & Phyllis Felt
- Sherrie & Jeffrey Galloway
- Dennis & Cindy Gery
- John & Mary Ann Kelly
- Matthew Lanzara
- Maria Layton
- Lixin Liu
- Kelly Luvison
- Cathy Meisenhelter
- Paul & Joyce Mittan
- Judith Moore
- Larry Mummert
- Shirley Poletto
- Linda Politi
- Mary Rhodes
- Jack & Gail Riley
- Donna Robinson
- Mary S. Rose
- Evelyn Smith
- Elaine Stoback
- Bryan & Pamela Tate
- Joanne Taylor & Bruce Rogers
- Victor Vough
- Vincent & Karen Whyte
- Ed Wingler
- Theta Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi
- Mr. & Mrs. Donald Ammerman
- Rick & Beverly Baker
- Norman & Marcella Brown
- Carol Carey
- Mary Costic
- Daniel & Susan Kelleher
- Joseph & Marina King
- Cindy Kuykendall
- Ronnie Moulthrop, Mary Jo Rogers
- Maureen Wright
- Mr. & Mrs. Clifford Cyr
- An Anonymous Donor
- Gary Chandler
- William Hickey
- John Kizale
- Gretchen Rentschler
- Raymond & Helen Sheehan
- Carol Smith
