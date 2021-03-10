MONROE BOROUGH — A father and son from Monroe Borough have been charged following the alleged arson of a vacant house and the alleged hit-and-run and burglary at the Franklindale Fire Department that involved the same truck.
Around 8:31 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2020, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper was dispatched to the fire department for damage to its garage door. According to police, a red and white pickup truck was caught on surveillance video backing into the garage door around 5:15 a.m. and a red scrape left below a window matched the truck’s paint. Five gas cans were taken from inside the garage.
Around 6:40 a.m., a call had gone out of a house fire at 1017 Pennsylvania Ave. in Monroe Borough that destroyed the rental home’s garage, according to police. A witness reported seeing a two-toned pickup truck at the home around 5:45 a.m. and a passenger — later identified as 22-year-old Christopher Strickland — who got out and entered the garage where the fire occurred. That witness later drove past the same truck on Route 414 near the Dollar General and the person who had entered the garage.
Another witness who was across the street recalled hearing a bang, and then another as she saw a fiery glow coming from the empty home, according to police. She also recalled seeing a man in a dark sweater, jeans, and glasses in the bushes across the road looking in her general direction around 6:30 a.m., a little before seeing the fire.
Other witnesses reported seeing the truck fleeing the arson down Route 414. In addition, police said they received a tip that a truck matching the description of the hit-and-run incident at the fire department was parked at a Monroe Borough home.
It wasn’t long before a trooper found a red and white Dodge Dakota truck with noticeable scrape marks parked at 14732 Route 414 in Franklin Township. The scrape marks on the passenger side rear bumper had what appeared to be white paint transfer and the contents in the bed of the pickup truck matched what was seen in the fire department’s video surveillance footage. Police also reported that the tire tread on the truck matched the tire marks that were left at the fire department.
During an interview, police said Allen Carl Strickland, 39, the truck’s owner, denied driving the truck that day, and said no one else could have driven it since he had slept until 11 a.m. and had the keys in his pocket. Another resident told police everyone was at the home when they woke up, although they noted that Strickland had previously been in jail for eight years for arson.
During the investigation, police obtained surveillance footage from JJ Subs along Route 414 in Franklin Township that showed the truck pulling into the parking lot, sitting for about a minute, and then turning west onto Route 414. Police also discovered that Strickland and his 22-year-old son, Christopher, had previously lived at the rental property where the garage fire took place. Allen lived there for about a year before he stopped paying rent, but left without any trouble, according to the property’s owners.
A search warrant was approved for the truck on Nov. 30 from which police were able to match the damage on the truck to the damage on the fire department’s garage door.
Charges were filed on Jan. 15 and Allen and Chris were charged with the same offenses once they were both apprehended via arrest warrant.
Both men are charged with multiple counts of the felonies for burglary – overnight accommodation – no person present, and arson – inhabited building or structure, the felony for criminal mischief – catastrophe, the misdemeanor for recklessly endangering another person, the misdemeanor for criminal mischief – damage to property, and the misdemeanor for theft by unlawful taking – movable property.
Allen and Chris are both scheduled for preliminary hearings on March 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.