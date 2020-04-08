ATHENS — The streets have been a little more quiet in the Valley recently due to the coronavirus pandemic, but on Monday evening one street in Athens was filled with cars and plenty of noise as the community helped Seeley Carlin celebrate his 9th birthday.
Seeley, who is battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, walked onto his front porch at 6 p.m. on Monday and was greeted by a parade of vehicles — including police cars and fire trucks — as people honked and waved for his birthday.
“It’s wonderful. It made him very happy,” his mom, Kelly Carlin, said.
Kelly said Seeley is now in the maintenance phase of his treatment with the worst of the chemotherapy treatments behind him.
“He is in remission, so this part of the chemo isn’t nearly as hard on him as what he just went through,” Kelly said.
Seeley had one word to describe the parade, which also included some people tossing out presents from their vehicles.
“Awesome,” Seeley said while opening up one of those presents.
Kelly was thrilled to see the community once again come out to support her son, who was diagnosed about two weeks after his 8th birthday.
“(It means) more than you would ever understand. What the community has done for us in the last year has just been heartwarming,” Kelly said.
