Bradford County’s long-time chief deputy coroner, James Bowen, was sworn in as coroner effective July 1, Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller announced during Thursday’s commissioners meeting.
Bowen succeeds Tom Carman, who resigned June 30 after screenshots of an alleged conversation between Carman and “Luzern County Predator Catcher” Musa Harris, who posed as a 15-year-old boy on Grindr, began circulating on social media.
Harris also posted a video of his confrontation with Carman outside of a Kingston gas station he was able to locate Carman at from the chat. During the confrontation, Carman said, “I didn’t send you anything inappropriate, nor did I tell you I would meet you” before driving off.
Carman was in the middle of his fourth term.
Miller said Bowen has done an outstanding job during his time with the county and will continue to do so leading the coroner’s office.
“He is a terrific human being,” Commissioner Doug McLinko added. “He’s going to bring honor back to that (position) again. … I think he’s going to do a terrific job.”
Tim Cahill will serve as Bowen’s deputy.
Bowen’s appointment will continue through the end of the year. In November, the remaining two years of Carman’s term will be on the ballot. Commissioners said that Bowen intends to run as a Republican.
A message left with the coroner’s office to get Bowen’s thoughts about taking over the position was not immediately returned.
