OWEGO — This week, legislators praised the commitment and effort put forth by Ralph Kelsey for his years of dedicated service with the Industrial Development Agency’s work toward the betterment of Tioga County.
Legislative Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey said Kelsey “has faithfully volunteered his time and has been dedicated and loyal in the performance of his duties and responsibilities during the past 22 years, thereby earning the respect of his colleagues and peers throughout Tioga County.”
Since that time, Kelsey worked on the governance, audit, finance and loan committees on the IDA; he served as treasurer and vice-chair until January 2014, when he was appointed as chair.
He held that position until his retirement, effective Dec. 31, 2019.
In a recent IDA meeting, at which Kelsey wasn’t present, the board praised his insight and contributions at length, while saying he would surely be missed.
“I want to thank the legislature for the support and encouragement of the IDA over the last two-plus decades,” Kelsey said Tuesday. “I want to thank them for the support of the Department of Economic Development and Planning, which has worked hand-in-hand with the IDA.”
“I want to tell all of you how much your trust has been appreciated, and how it has helped to make the county a better place for this who of us who live and raise our families here,” he continued. “The last several years have been pretty smooth with the IDA.”
“The TEAM Tioga that (EDP Director) LeeAnn Tinney has put together to tackle not only the laws and regs of New York state, but to catch, harness and implement the opportnities that have been uncovered and recognized is all commendable,” said Kelsey. “Remember one thing — luck is where preparation and opportunity meet. “
He also praised the cooperation of the county’s departments toward the goals that have been achieved, and those still in progress.
“I encourage all of you, regardless of how mundane or challenging what you do may be, continue on,” Kelsey said. “Carry out the mission, and don’t forget how important what you do is for the betterment of Tioga County. Thank you all.”
