ATHENS BOROUGH — A man and a woman are facing drug charges after possibly being involved in a hit-and-run accident on Aug. 9.
According to Athens Borough police, Angel May Johnson, 27, homeless, was charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license.
Quentin A. Wilcox, 20, of Waverly was charged with possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said the incident began at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 9 when officers pulled over a vehicle on West Pine Street that failed to use its turn signals and matched the description of a vehicle that had been involved in an earlier hit-and-run accident.
Officers made contact with the driver, Johnson, front passenger, Wilcox, and the unnamed rear passenger.
Johnson stated that she had been picked up in Towanda and was asked by Wilcox to drive to the Best Western hotel at which the unnamed passenger was staying — adding that she did not have a valid driver’s license.
While speaking with Johnson, officers observed a black handgun located in a compartment below the steering, and demanded that all three individuals put their hands on the roof of the vehicle.
Police said officers called for more officials to arrive at the scene, and asked Johnson why there was a firearm in the vehicle — to which she replied that she had no idea.
Wilcox then informed officers that the gun was not actually real and was in fact a pellet gun, said police. When officers retrieved the firearm from the compartment, they discovered it was a pellet gun replica of a Glock 19 with no orange cap.
Once all occupants were out of the vehicle, officers asked if there were any illegal items inside the car, and Johnson stated that Wilcox had put something under the front passenger seat, but she did not know what it was.
Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered the following items:
• A bag of Dumar MSM Methylsulfonylmethane, which is commonly used to cut narcotics.
• Counterfeit methamphetamine.
• Multiple glass smoking pipes.
• Multiple pills of Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride.
• Two digital scales.
• Multiple hypodermic needles.
• Multiple bags of methamphetamine.
• Other miscellaneous items of drug paraphernalia.
Johnson was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and remanded to jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. Both she and Wilcox are scheduled to appear before Judge Hurley for preliminary hearings on future dates.
