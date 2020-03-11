Waverly trustees abolish tax assessor position

WAVERLY — Village of Waverly trustees on Tuesday voted 5-1 to approve a new local law that will eliminate the municipality’s tax assessor position and its tax assessment board by 2021.
Mayor Patrick Ayres and trustees Charlie Havens, Andrew Aronstam, Kevin Sweeney and Steve Burlingame voted in favor of the law, while trustee Jerry Sinsabaugh voted “no” after expressing his desire to delay the matter.
By approving the measure, the village will adopt the Town of Barton’s tax and equalization rates. The village’s equalization rate is 42.5 percent, while Barton’s is approximately 85 percent.
The resulting reassessment would not mean increased tax revenue for the municipality’s coffers. Rather, it would only make the assessments more current, meaning some residents’ taxes would go up and others would go down.
Prior to the vote, a public hearing was held, which yielded comments from one resident — former trustee Ron Keene.
“People are furious about this,” he said. “It’s going to kill the community. You cannot do this. This is crazy. I know you’re looking out for businesses, and you’re sticking it to seniors. I’m totally against it. It’s going to lead to more ‘for sale’ signs on homes and more blighted properties than you’ve ever seen.”
Keene explained that he would prefer that the village look at doing its own revaluation to reassess property values and bring up the equalization rate.
However, Ayres has explained in previous meetings that getting the village out of tax assessment would save the village money by eliminating the aforementioned positions, as well as avoid a duplication of services come grievance day as all grievances and resulting court procedures would run through the town. He also noted that doing a revaluation would cost “tens of thousands of dollars” and require the village hiring a private firm to reassess the municipality.
And since the town has to do tax assessments for village residents anyway since village citizens are also Town of Barton residents, the shift would not result in any significant workload addition to town staff, the mayor noted.
“It’s a very complex issue,” Ayres said. “Now the one thing that will go down for everyone is the per $1,000 of assessed value tax rate. Right now, we’re working on the village budget from the existing assessment roll. This change would not take effect until the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
“So what will happen is the taxable value of the property value in village will increase,” he continued. “So that number will go up, but our budget is still going to be our budget. So we’re going to take a bigger number and divide that into our budget. So right now, our tax rate is around $30 per $1,000 of assessed value. When we adopt the town’s role, that number per $1,000 is going to drop down significantly.”
However, even though the village board approved the local law, it is still subject to a permissive referendum.
A permissive referendum is essentially a petition by village residents against the law, which would then send the matter to a special election to be voted on by residents if enough signatures were gained. It was unclear Tuesday how many would be needed to send the law to a special election.
Sinsabaugh, however, wanted to table the matter and hold a second public hearing to gain more input and get more information to residents.
“Just to be safe,” he said. “Talk to the residents, tell them that this is what we want to do. There’s no hurry to get this done since it’s not going to go into effect until next year anyway.”
But Ayres resisted waiting any longer on the issue which has been discussed since last year.
“We did review this before, and we got some legal input on this,” he said. “My opinion is that we should move forward. I don’t see that waiting is going to change anything. It’s one of those things that it’s unfortunate that it’s taken this long to get to this point. But our equalization rate is only going to get worse. It’s not going to get better.”
