WAVERLY — The Waverly VFW Post 8104 and American Legion is looking forward to a small Memorial Day ceremony at noon on Monday at Muldoon Park.
“We plan to honor all fallen veterans, especially the Korean War vets, as this year is the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War,” VFW Post Commander Will Chaffee said. “We were looking forward to having a bigger event, but with the pandemic, this is all we can do.”
Chaffee said that they didn’t want the pandemic to stop observation of the holiday, and that the Waverly Police Department is on board with the event as long as the gathering stays small, and social distancing protocol is followed.
