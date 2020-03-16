SAYRE — Guthrie has been made aware that residents have received fraudulent phone calls that display Guthrie on Caller ID.
Technology allows perpetrators to alter information on the recipient’s Caller ID so Guthrie’s name appears. The caller identifies themself as a staff member asking for personal information and requesting payment for an outstanding bill. The scam is not new but has been particularly active in recent days.
There are circumstances in which Guthrie may contact a patient, including requesting that they pre-register in advance of a procedure or test which the patient has already scheduled or attempting to collect payment on an outstanding account. Residents who receive such calls can hang up and call back to verify that the call came from Guthrie.
Residents who receive fraudulent calls are asked to contact local law enforcement agencies.
