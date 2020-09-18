Tom Wolf issued a proclamation declaring the week of September 13-19 as Direct Support Professionals week, and Penn-York Opportunities is using it as an opportunity to celebrate those who help special needs adults reach their full potential.
Wolf’s proclamation says “direct support professionals provide essential support to help keep individuals with disabilities connected to their family, friends, and community and enable them to live meaningful lives in a community of their choice,” which DSP manager Kaite Carpenter echoed when talking about Penn-York’s employees.
“We really help people go into the community and be a part of our community, and that’s so important to them,” Carpenter said. “Unfortunately some people don’t see them as normal, and that makes us want to (help) even more. They are able to go into stores and make purchases and volunteer in the community … They get to do so much.”
The celebration has an added emphasis this year, as direct support professionals have had to work through a series of challenges that have never been faced before.
“Penn York Opportunities is celebrating our Direct Support Professional more this year than ever,” the organization said in a statement. “Because of the pandemic the DSP’s have been essential staff from day one assuring that individuals with developmental disabilities are receiving all the care and support they need during this difficult time of uncertainties.
The statement also commended employees for finding new ways to work with the people they support.
“People have learned how fun Zoom could be and loved being able to be connected to the staff and their friends,” it said. “With the help of our staff, individuals have been able to remain in their homes if needed and staff have come to them, this has been a huge help for some family members.”
Some services were needed during the pandemic more than ever, and Penn-York Opportunities DSPs stepped up to the plate.
“Without the staff, there would have been individuals in our community who may have gone without food, shelter, emotional support,” the statement said. “Everyone regardless of an intellectual disability or not needs help and support during this difficult time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.