Election results for Chemung County are in and acting sheriff Bill Schrom has beaten challenger Art Laurey in a landslide.
Schron, who ran as a Republican, received nearly 8,000 more votes than Laurey, who ran under the Art Laurey Party.
Schrom, who has been acting sheriff since 2018 when previous sheriff Christopher Moss was elected county executive, will now serve a four-year term after winning his first election.
For Laurey, a former U.S. Marine who worked 26 years as a corrections officer for the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department before retiring about six years ago, this was his third unsuccessful attempt at running for the position of sheriff.
For the three open spots on the State Supreme Court for the 6th District, which includes Chemung County, Republican candidates Chris Baker, Oliver Blaise III and Mark Masler won, beating out Democratic candidates Pete Charnetsky and Claudette Newman.
Republican Weeden Wetmore, who ran unopposed, won another term as Chemung County District Attorney.
For the Town of Chemung, Republicans Todd Loper and James Birney, who were both incumbents, won the two open town council seats. They were the only two candidates, but six votes were cast for a write-in candidate.
For the Town of Ashland, Republican candidate Charlie Wilson and Community Vision for the People candidate Chad McDonald won the two open town council seats running unopposed. Eleven votes were cast for write-in candidates.
Of the 49,900 registered voters in Chemung County, only 13,407 ballots were cast in the 2019 election.
“I would say that is about average for a local election year,” said Linda Forrest, Republican deputy commissioner for the Chemung County Board of Elections.
Forrest said that while she would like to see those numbers go up, anything more would have been difficult for local poll workers to handle.
“We think that it went pretty well. It was a local year so we knew that the numbers weren’t going to be a lot. But it was very smooth in our office, and we did not get a lot of calls from people asking where to vote because it seems that everyone knew where to go,” Forrest said.
In the first year of early voting, Forrest said that 564 residents took advantage and voted prior to Nov. 5.
“It was our first time doing this so we didn’t know what to expect. We expect that number to go up as people realize we have that service,” Forrest said.
Forrest added that it does not appear that early voting increased the total number of voters.
“It was only the first year though. Everyone would like to see those numbers go up, we work all year for this.” Forrest said.
