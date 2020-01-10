ATHENS — A Milan teen is facing numerous charges after he allegedly kicked and head-butted police officers Thursday morning in Athens Township.
Tyler James Armitage, 18, was charged with four second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault; four counts of simple assault, which are second degree misdemeanors; two counts of resisting arrest, which are also second-degree misdemeanors; four counts of disorderly conduct — hazardous/physical offense, which are third-degree misdemeanors; and four summary counts each of harassment and disorderly conduct — engaging in fighting.
According to police, an Athens Area School District school resource officer (SRO) responded to Pine Street in Athens Township shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report from another Athens SRO that a high school student had left school property without permission.
The SRO subsequently located the student — Armitage — on Pine Street, and Armitage refused to speak to him. The other SRO then arrived on the scene, and Armitage refused to walk to the officers’ patrol vehicles.
Armitage then struggled with the officers, kicked one of them in the shin and stated expletives at the officers while kicking one of the SROs several times.
Armitage was eventually taken to the ground as SROs attempted to handcuff him, and he continued kicking at the officers before he was finally handcuffed and detained in the back of a patrol car.
Two more police officers arrived on scene to assist, and Armitage was transported back to the high school before being transported to the Athens Township Police Department.
Once at the station, Armitage was being placed in a holding cell when he head-butted an officer, causing the officer’s nose to bleed and part of his face to become swollen.
Armitage was restrained again and continued to resist being placed in the holding cell. During this time, Armitage kicked officers several times as they attempted to put leg shackles on him.
Armitage was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr in lieu of non-monetary bail. A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley is scheduled for Jan. 21.
