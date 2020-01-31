SAYRE — The Sayre Borough Council approved the hiring a new per diem patrol officer during Wednesday’s monthly meeting.
According to Borough Manager Dave Jarrett, the council unanimously approved Seth Murrelle as a per diem patrol officer for the borough’s police department following an executive session on Wednesday.
The council also approved a large consent agenda during the meeting.
The consent agenda items, which are considered routine and non-controversial, were unanimously agreed upon and can be found below:
- The council authorized the borough’s engineer to prepare and submit the required paperwork to PennDOT for participation in department’s cost sharing program for the replacement of manholes on Mohawk Street and Spring Street.
- The council approved the re-appointment of James Crease and James Shaw to the Civil Service Commission for six-year terms.
- The council approved the re-appointment of Rosanne McClary to the Planning Commission for a four-year term.
- The council approved the re-appointment of Cyril Morris and Andrew Hickey to the Zoning Hearing Board for three-year terms.
- The council approved the re-appointment of David Jarrett as the borough’s voting delegate on the Bradford County Earned Income Tax Commission.
- The council approved the re-appointment of Kandy Ferguson as the borough’s first alternate voting delegate on the Bradford County Earned Income Tax Commission.
- The council approved the re-appointment of Elizabeth Fice as the borough’s second alternate voting delegate on the Bradford County Earned Income Tax Commission.
- The council approved the membership of the borough in the Public Employees Relations Advisory Services.
- The council approved the Conference Attendance Request for the 2020 PELRAS Conference.
- The council approved the proposal submitted by Kai Pan Consulting for the upgrade of the Public Works Department’s computers at a cost of $3,787.
- The council approved the proposal submitted by Stephenson Equipment for the repair of the borough’s 2014 JCB Backhoe at a cost of $2,800.
- The council approved the 2020 Fire Department’s Officers list.
- The council approved the formation of a truck committee consisting of the following members of the Sayre Fire Department: Robert Repasky, Gil Crossett, Blane Lathrop, Jason Phillips, Fran Webb and Wayne Lantz.
- The council approved the 2020 Island Pond Treatment Agreement with Aquatic Environment Consultants in the amount of $2,554.
