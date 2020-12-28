ATHENS — Pennsylvania Treasurer-elect Stacy Garrity announced the 61 members of her state treasurer transition committee on Tuesday.

The list includes elected officials, business and community leaders and many others. Rep. GT Thompson, Christine Toretti, Dr. Bashar W. Hanna and Calvin Tucker will serve as honorary chairs of the transition team. Mike DeVanney will serve as chair and Joel Jukus will serve as executive director.

“The goal of the transition committee is to provide guidance as Treasurer-elect Garrity takes over the treasurer’s office and help recruit talented and capable staff from all parts of the state. Garrity has emphasized a commitment to competence, effectiveness and putting taxpayers first in her new role as state treasurer, and believes bringing people together gets the best results,” the press release said.

“I’m honored so many knowledgeable individuals agreed to serve on my transition committee,” Garrity said. “Already, they have provided invaluable advice and support throughout this process. My number one goal is to make the transition as seamless as possible. Having a good support team is part of achieving that goal.”

Garrity is a graduate of Sayre High School and currently lives in Athens Township.

Members of the Transition Committee:

Hugh Allen, Chief of Staff, Treasurer Joe Torsella

Robert Asher, Co-Chairman, Board of Asher’s Chocolates

David Ball, Chairman, Peters Township Council

David Barensfeld, CEO, Ellwood Group Inc.

Don Beishel, Jr. Host, Conservative Voice Radio

Mary Barket, Republican State Committee Member

Jeff Bartos, President, ESB Holdings

G. Andrew Bonnewell, Senior Corporate Counsel, Federated Investors

Mike Bukaj, Pike County Republican Committee

Louis Capozzi, Esq., President and CEO, Capozzi Adler, P.C.

Barry Casper, Owner, Barry Casper Insurance Agency, LLC

Ted Christian, Director, Duane Morris Government Strategies LLC

Bernadette Comfort, Vice Chair, PA GOP

Teddy Daniels, Former candidate for Congress

Samuel DeMarco III, At-Large Representative, Allegheny Council

Sam Denisco, Vice President, Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry

Hon. Gordon Denlinger, State Director, NFIB

Pasquale T. Deon, President, Progressive Management, Inc.

Mike DeVanney, Partner, ColdSpark

Mary Lou Doyle, Communications Specialist

John Eckenrode, Vice President, PA State Corrections Officers Association

Bryant J. Glick, Councilman, New Holland Borough

Jonathan Goodrum, Jr. President, Basic Carbide Corporation

Jack Gombach, Council President, West Reading Borough Council

Dr. Davis Haire, Wyoming County Republican Committee

Kevin Hall, Esq., Shareholder, Tucker Arensber Attorneys

Bashar W. Hanna, Ph.D., President, Bloomsburg University

Heather S. Heidelbaugh, Esq., Partner, Leech Tishman

Commissioner Benjamin Kafferlin, Chairman, Warren County Board of Commissioners

Hon. Fred Keller, United States Representative (PA-12)

David M. Kennedy, President, PA State Troopers Association

Deb King, Bradford County Chair, Garrity for PA

Jackie Kulback, Chief Financial Officer, Gautier Steel, Ltd.

Mary Ann Meloy, President, Meloy and Associates

Blake C. Marles, Esq., Partner, Stevens & Lee

Jon Marietta, Host, WMBS Radio

Hon. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania State Senator, 33rd District

Rebecca Mastriano, Chaplain

Don McClure, Chairman, Perry County Republican Committee

Dwayne McDavitt, Bikers for Trump Pennsylvania

John C. Oliver, III, Former Secretary, PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Heidi Palmer-Villella, Campaign Manager, Garrity for PA

Paul Panepinto, Judge (Ret.), Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas

David Patti, Director of Communications and Marketing, Customers Bank

Hon. Tina Pickett, Pennsylvania State Representative, 110th District

Hon. Kathy Rapp, Pennsylvania State Representative, 65th District

Andrew Reilly, Esq., Pennsylvania National Committeeman, RNC

Roger Richards, Esq., Founder and President, Richards & Associates P.C.

Dennis Roddy, Senior Advisor, ColdSpark

Hon. Greg Rothman, Pennsylvania State Representative, 87th District

Hon. Frank Ryan, Pennsylvania State Representative, 101st District

Lynne Ryan, Member, Republican State Committee, Lawrence County

Marguerite Shaner, President, Bradford County Council of Republican Women

Carol Sides, Member, Republican State Committee, Lycoming County

Lance Stange, Jr., Northeast Caucus Chair, PA GOP

Dick Stewart, Esq., Shareholder, Johnson Duffie

David N. Taylor, President & CEO, Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association

Hon. Glenn “GT” Thompson, United States Representative (PA-15)

Hon. Pat Toomey, U.S. Senator

Christine Toretti, Pennsylvania National Committeewoman, RNC

Calvin R. Tucker, Deputy Chairman, PA GOP

David Vine, Vice President, MolyTronix, LLC

Michael Volkov, Esq., Principal, The Volkov Law Group

Hon. Scott Wagner, Former Pennsylvania State Senator, 28th District

Hon. Judy Ward, Pennsylvania State Senator, 30th District

Jim Worthington, CEO, Newtown Athletic Club

