ATHENS — Pennsylvania Treasurer-elect Stacy Garrity announced the 61 members of her state treasurer transition committee on Tuesday.
The list includes elected officials, business and community leaders and many others. Rep. GT Thompson, Christine Toretti, Dr. Bashar W. Hanna and Calvin Tucker will serve as honorary chairs of the transition team. Mike DeVanney will serve as chair and Joel Jukus will serve as executive director.
“The goal of the transition committee is to provide guidance as Treasurer-elect Garrity takes over the treasurer’s office and help recruit talented and capable staff from all parts of the state. Garrity has emphasized a commitment to competence, effectiveness and putting taxpayers first in her new role as state treasurer, and believes bringing people together gets the best results,” the press release said.
“I’m honored so many knowledgeable individuals agreed to serve on my transition committee,” Garrity said. “Already, they have provided invaluable advice and support throughout this process. My number one goal is to make the transition as seamless as possible. Having a good support team is part of achieving that goal.”
Garrity is a graduate of Sayre High School and currently lives in Athens Township.
Members of the Transition Committee:
Hugh Allen, Chief of Staff, Treasurer Joe Torsella
Robert Asher, Co-Chairman, Board of Asher’s Chocolates
David Ball, Chairman, Peters Township Council
David Barensfeld, CEO, Ellwood Group Inc.
Don Beishel, Jr. Host, Conservative Voice Radio
Mary Barket, Republican State Committee Member
Jeff Bartos, President, ESB Holdings
G. Andrew Bonnewell, Senior Corporate Counsel, Federated Investors
Mike Bukaj, Pike County Republican Committee
Louis Capozzi, Esq., President and CEO, Capozzi Adler, P.C.
Barry Casper, Owner, Barry Casper Insurance Agency, LLC
Ted Christian, Director, Duane Morris Government Strategies LLC
Bernadette Comfort, Vice Chair, PA GOP
Teddy Daniels, Former candidate for Congress
Samuel DeMarco III, At-Large Representative, Allegheny Council
Sam Denisco, Vice President, Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry
Hon. Gordon Denlinger, State Director, NFIB
Pasquale T. Deon, President, Progressive Management, Inc.
Mike DeVanney, Partner, ColdSpark
Mary Lou Doyle, Communications Specialist
John Eckenrode, Vice President, PA State Corrections Officers Association
Bryant J. Glick, Councilman, New Holland Borough
Jonathan Goodrum, Jr. President, Basic Carbide Corporation
Jack Gombach, Council President, West Reading Borough Council
Dr. Davis Haire, Wyoming County Republican Committee
Kevin Hall, Esq., Shareholder, Tucker Arensber Attorneys
Bashar W. Hanna, Ph.D., President, Bloomsburg University
Heather S. Heidelbaugh, Esq., Partner, Leech Tishman
Commissioner Benjamin Kafferlin, Chairman, Warren County Board of Commissioners
Hon. Fred Keller, United States Representative (PA-12)
David M. Kennedy, President, PA State Troopers Association
Deb King, Bradford County Chair, Garrity for PA
Jackie Kulback, Chief Financial Officer, Gautier Steel, Ltd.
Mary Ann Meloy, President, Meloy and Associates
Blake C. Marles, Esq., Partner, Stevens & Lee
Jon Marietta, Host, WMBS Radio
Hon. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania State Senator, 33rd District
Rebecca Mastriano, Chaplain
Don McClure, Chairman, Perry County Republican Committee
Dwayne McDavitt, Bikers for Trump Pennsylvania
John C. Oliver, III, Former Secretary, PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
Heidi Palmer-Villella, Campaign Manager, Garrity for PA
Paul Panepinto, Judge (Ret.), Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas
David Patti, Director of Communications and Marketing, Customers Bank
Hon. Tina Pickett, Pennsylvania State Representative, 110th District
Hon. Kathy Rapp, Pennsylvania State Representative, 65th District
Andrew Reilly, Esq., Pennsylvania National Committeeman, RNC
Roger Richards, Esq., Founder and President, Richards & Associates P.C.
Dennis Roddy, Senior Advisor, ColdSpark
Hon. Greg Rothman, Pennsylvania State Representative, 87th District
Hon. Frank Ryan, Pennsylvania State Representative, 101st District
Lynne Ryan, Member, Republican State Committee, Lawrence County
Marguerite Shaner, President, Bradford County Council of Republican Women
Carol Sides, Member, Republican State Committee, Lycoming County
Lance Stange, Jr., Northeast Caucus Chair, PA GOP
Dick Stewart, Esq., Shareholder, Johnson Duffie
David N. Taylor, President & CEO, Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association
Hon. Glenn “GT” Thompson, United States Representative (PA-15)
Hon. Pat Toomey, U.S. Senator
Christine Toretti, Pennsylvania National Committeewoman, RNC
Calvin R. Tucker, Deputy Chairman, PA GOP
David Vine, Vice President, MolyTronix, LLC
Michael Volkov, Esq., Principal, The Volkov Law Group
Hon. Scott Wagner, Former Pennsylvania State Senator, 28th District
Hon. Judy Ward, Pennsylvania State Senator, 30th District
Jim Worthington, CEO, Newtown Athletic Club
