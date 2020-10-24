OWEGO — A Tioga County coordinated effort launched this week toward the economic revitalization of the local business climate in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When business operations restrictions first took place in mid-March, TEAM Tioga immediately realized the potential devastating effect this would have on the backbone of local economy — small businesses, non-profits and other critical workforces — and the workforce in general.
The county then formed the Tioga County Economic Recovery Advisory Council, and recruited members that owned or provided services to small businesses and important workforces.
The council has held weekly meetings to report impacts to businesses and workforces, and formed work groups that acted to either mitigate impacts or address needs of businesses.
Over the next six months to a year, the identified actions will help businesses and community services to be better able to sustain operations and be more resilient during economic disruptions that may occur in the future.
Following months of closely scrutinized circumstances, response efforts will begin rolling out in the school system, non-profit organizations, agriculture, social services, real estate, retail and employment.
For example, the council identified that the pandemic drove the increase for local food as concerns peaked over supply chain interruptions, while the local dairy industry struggled when those disruptions placed a heavy burden.
Resultantly, among the dozens of redevelopment efforts of the agricultural sector would include assisting farmers evolve their growing and processing protocols, connecting consumers with farmers, and helping meat farmers finish animals throughout the year in order to alleviate winter bottlenecking at processing facilities.
For private businesses that have struggled to pivot in uncertain economic times, efforts will be made to create outreach and networking tools in order to help businesses get the information, assistance and supplies that they need. Overall, the goal is to increase private business resiliency to withstand pandemic closures with minimal impact.
As with the broader economic goal to attract and retain businesses and families to the county, the pandemic has highlighted how important they are to the overall health of the county. As such, coordinated efforts will be made to highlight the attractiveness of the area for those fleeing large cities to more rural communities.
Among the findings pertaining to non-profit organization is the need to not rely on federal, state and grant financial resources by diversifying revenue stream — reducing competition for common financial resources for the same purpose.
In turn, non-profits should consider pooling resources to pay for shared services, like accounting or insurance, in order to retain cash flow for other services.
Additionally, outreach and communication improvements will be made to ensure county residents have access to services in order to maintain family and community economic security during pandemic.
Non-profits capacity will be boosted to serve as many of those in need as possible.
Regarding school districts throughout the county, the council noted that a top priority would be reshaping distance learning — including through the use of shared teachers, as well as work toward the pooling of resources in order to offer more vocational education programs and special education services.
This would, the council said, aid in the connection of students/job seekers with long-term meaningful employment that is needed in communities throughout the county.
“I think it is critical that we have this plan to guide our community into the new economy,” said county Legislative Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey. “Our dedicated business and service stakeholders created a plan that is straightforward and will put us on a resilient, successful path to recovery. Thank you to all those who participated and thank you to the Tioga County Legislature for your support in this effort.”
The Director of the Broome-Tioga Work Force, Robert Murphy, said “Tioga County responded to the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis with unprecedented willingness to improve its service delivery and try new solutions to solve new challenges. We at Broome-Tioga Workforce NY proudly worked with Tioga County, its people, its companies, education professionals, and its governmental resources and contributed to its Strategic Plan. It would be fair to say that we perhaps learned more about Tioga County and its resilience because we contributed.”
From the small businesses point of view, Robert Griffin, the area’s Certified Small Business Advisor with Binghamton University’s Small Business Development Center said “As advocates for small business owners, I am grateful to have been included in a process that is sensitive to the urgent needs that entrepreneurs have for local strategic support. We believe that the collaboration between our local small businesses and our communities is critical to helping us collectively restore confidence and keep businesses healthy for years to come.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.