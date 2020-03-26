Athens Twp supervisors formalize emergency measures
Athens Township supervisors held their regular meeting outside the municipal building on Wednesday.

 Johnny Williams/Morning Times

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Chilly winds attempted — with limited success — to wisp the various forms of documentation from the picnic table outside the Athens Township municipal building on Wednesday as supervisors opted to hold their regular meeting outside to enhance health safety in light of the coronavirus.

The brief meeting largely saw supervisors formalize measures that they had already enacted on an emergency basis.

Among those measures were:

• Adopting the Bradford County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

• Adopting the Bradford County Emergency Operations Plan.

• Adopting a resolution declaring a state of emergency in the township.

• Ratifying the closure of the municipal building to public.

• Adopting a resolution deferring the deadline for income tax payments to July 15.

The main resolution that will be of most help to the township is the emergency declaration, supervisors explained.

“It’ll help us with funding should emergency funds be released by the state,” Supervisor George Ballenstedt said. “It’ll also speed up the process of purchasing things we need during this time.”

