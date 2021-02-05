HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced his budget proposal on Tuesday and in the $40.2 billion spending plan the governor is looking to overhaul the tax system — which includes a 1.42 percent tax hike for some residents.
The proposed budget includes an increase of spending by over 7 percent. The governor has recommended the following steps to support the spending: an increase in state personal income taxes from 3.07 percent to 4.49 percent, a new severance tax on the natural gas industry, a new fee on municipalities that rely on the Pennsylvania State Police, and a mandated increase in the minimum wage.
“Under the governor’s proposal, the special tax forgiveness credit will be expanded, and working class families will have their taxes reduced or eliminated completely,” a press release from the governor’s office said.
According to the press release, 67 percent of Pennsylvanians will either get a tax cut or see their taxes stay the same. The proposal increases the allowances for tax forgiveness to $15,000 for single filers, $30,000 for married filers and $10,000 allowance for each dependent.
“Filers with incomes at or below these thresholds will receive 100 percent tax forgiveness. The percentage of tax forgiveness declines by 1 percentage point for each $500 above the threshold for 100 percent forgiveness. For example, this means that families with two children making less than $84,000 will receive a tax cut while a family of four making $50,000 will have their taxes eliminated,” the press release said.
The governor’s office claims his plan will help working class and low-income Pennsylvanians build financial security and reach for a brighter future.
“Right now, Pennsylvania has one of the lowest personal income tax rates in the nation. For folks who have been lucky enough to build some real financial security, that’s a good deal. But if you’re just starting out, it’s a different story. For one thing, when you go to file your taxes every year, you have to pay the same exact rate as I do,” said Gov. Wolf. “We’re going to stop asking working families to pay the same tax rate my family does. I want to help working families get ahead by reducing their taxes. If you’re married with two kids, and you earn less than 84,000 dollars a year, I suggest we give you a tax cut.”
Wolf is proposing a $1.35 billion increase to basic education funding, which he says will “create fairness” in education funding.
“Pennsylvania’s school funding system is unfair to students, teachers and communities,” said Gov. Wolf. “The state still largely funds schools based on student enrollment from 30 years ago, which underfunds growing districts from our small towns to our big cities. My common sense plan restores fairness to school funding to ensure every community can provide the quality education students need to succeed in life.”
Longtime State Rep. Tina Pickett and State Sen. Gene Yaw were not as optimistic about the governor’s plan.
“I cannot believe the governor is talking about a tax increase at a time like this. To tell middle-class families that you might actually raise their taxes is just beyond belief,” Pickett said. “That is not what people want to hear right now when they are having trouble paying the bills coming through the door. He is not proposing a small tax increase either. The numbers are massive and would be so damaging to anything positive we hope to accomplish in this state. So, absolutely not on his tax increases.”
“The governor wants to increase the state personal income tax (PIT) rate from 3.07 percent to 4.49 percent (a 46.3 percent hike) as of July 1 to raise $3 billion annually,” a press release from Yaw’s office said.
“About one-third of all Pennsylvanians, would see their state tax burden increase under the governor’s proposed PIT rate hike,” Yaw said.
Pickett said the governor’s proposal would hurt Pennsylvania businesses.
“Our small businesses in Pennsylvania have had a horrendous year, with many going bankrupt or just hanging on. We have to make it better for them. The governor’s budget proposal is certainly not going to do that. In fact, it would only hand them several more hits,” she said.
Yaw was not pleased to see Wolf once again try to pass a Marcellus Shale extraction tax and the new fee on state police coverage.
“The Governor is again making his annual push for a Marcellus Shale extraction tax. Pennsylvania saw a $50 million reduction in its impact fee revenue, according to the latest Independent Fiscal Office report,” Yaw said in the press release. “The Governor is also proposing a $168 million plan to augment funding to the State Police by charging all municipalities for police services regardless of municipal coverage.”
Yaw was also concerned with Wolf’s proposal to strip funding from the broadband expansion project.
“While the governor is calling for a major spending increase in several budgetary line items, he is also planning to eliminate $5 million in state funding for broadband expansion, even though the funding is mandated by Act 132 of 2020 (Senate Bill 835), as well as millions of dollars for agricultural programs and health care services,” Yaw said.
Pickett also said the governor should be focused on vaccine distribution and availability.
“Vaccine availability and distribution is the prime issue in Pennsylvania right now. So far, the program has been a bit of a failure and it reminds me of the mistakes that have plagued the unemployment compensation system since the start of the pandemic, which is so unfair to our residents,” Pickett said. “We need to solve it, and if that means calling in the National Guard, then that is what we should do. Students need to be back in school. Businesses need to be fully operational and growing again. It is all connected and cannot be ignored, but that is what the governor did in his budget address.”
Pickett noted that the governor’s address is just the beginning of the annual state budget process. The House Appropriations Committee will conduct a series of hearings starting Tuesday, Feb. 16, to examine the details of the governor’s plan and how state agencies are spending their funding. A schedule of the hearings is available at www.pahousegop.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.