HARRISBURG — Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna) and Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) announced Wednesday that state grants were awarded to expand one dairy operation in the 110th Legislative District and establish another.
“Dairy farms, not only in Pennsylvania but across the nation, have been experiencing extreme hardships due to the price of raw milk,” said Pickett. “In order to remain viable in today’s economy, they need to look at alternative measures to make ends meet. Both projects are excellent examples of such a business plan. I am pleased they were approved for state funding assistance.”
A grant of $50,000 was awarded to Warburton Farm of Forks Township, Sullivan County, to assist with the acquisition of equipment to produce A2 ice cream and butter. The family-owned dairy operation currently bottles A2 milk, which is easier to digest for customers with lactose intolerance. The new products would be sold to local markets and restaurants.
“The Dairy Investment Program is now in its second year and continues to foster innovative, value-added products that support our local dairy farmers,” Yaw said. “Whether it’s bottling A2 milk, processing butter using that A2 milk or producing A2 ice cream that can be enjoyed by more people because of its digestive qualities, these are innovative approaches that can feed more people and grow the industry as a whole. These are great investments for our region.”
“The Warburton family is very excited to have the opportunity to add natural A2 butter and ice cream to their A2 bottling facility,” said Eileen Warburton. “We currently make A2 ice cream in our home for our son who has an intolerance to the protein in A1 milk. We would like to thank the community and the Dairy Investment Program for the opportunities to bring natural A2 products to your homes.”
Strictly Organics LLC also received a $50,000 grant to assist with the acquisition and equipment costs for a processing facility in Albany Township, Bradford County, to produce organic dairy products, including milk, cottage cheese, butter and ice cream. The Somerset County-based company recently purchased 36 acres to establish an organic dairy farm.
The funding for both projects was approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, which was established as an independent agency that holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.
