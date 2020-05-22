The death toll caused by complications of COVID-19 increased to 21 in Tioga County on Thursday, according to a press release.
The county has seen a total of 126 confirmed positive coronavirus cases.
According to Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey, at least 19 deaths are tied to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries increased to 63 on Thursday, including five at Elderwood.
Additionally, 106 people are in mandatory quarantine in the county.
The number of cases in Chemung County remains at 108, with three related deaths.
Most of the cases in the county (100) have resulted in recoveries.
One person in Chemung County remains hospitalized with COVID-19.
The Pennsylvania State Department of Health reported an increase of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Bradford County for the first time in nearly a week on Thursday, bringing the total to 43.
Three deaths related to coronavirus complications have been reported in the county, which is one of 37 currently in the “yellow phase” of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan.
Pennsylvania has seen over 65,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and over 4,800 people have died.
Gov. Wolf announced that some counties could begin moving into the “green phase” as soon as Friday.
