TOWANDA – Guthrie announced plans to change some services at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital over the next six months.
“Guthrie’s goal is to balance the needs of the Towanda community with the need for more flexibility regarding how we provide patient care,” said Paul VerValin, Guthrie Chief Operating Officer. “The need for flexibility was one of many lessons learned through management of the potential COVID surge. Working with regulatory agencies, Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital plans to merge under the license of Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. This change will allow us to optimize the use of resources and create synergies that will help to mitigate financial losses in the past.”
Most current services will remain at the Towanda location, including the Emergency Department, Imaging Services, Lab Services, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Ambulance Services. The Personal Care Home and Skilled Nursing Facility will also continue to operate exactly as they are presently.
“These are important services in Towanda and they will continue to be available locally to meet the health care needs of our community,” said VerValin.
While many services will remain in Towanda, operating room services will shift to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. “Eliminating surgery at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital allows us to more efficiently use available resources within the larger system and to support Guthrie’s overall surgery program,” VerValin explained.
Staff will be affected by the changes in the OR and Med Surg Unit. About 50 employees will be impacted and will no longer be based at the Towanda location. Most will have opportunities to be hired at other Guthrie facilities in Sayre or Troy.
Some changes have already begun, while others will take place over the next six months, with the transition planned for completion by January 2021, pending all regulatory approvals.
