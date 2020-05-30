SAYRE — With the Little League season off the docket and other events planned in its stead, Sayre’s Little League is offering refunds to those who have paid for the 2020 season.
On Tuesday, June 2, the organization will be set up at Riverfront Park to hand out refunds to those who want them. The refunds will be handed out from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
There is no need to call ahead or register. Simply show up during that hour.
Even with the season scuttled due to Covid-19, Sayre Little League has clinics planned with associated competitions and even some “sandlot” baseball a possibility. Therefore, fields and grounds will need maintained. Those wishing to donate their fee to that effort should contact Sayre Little League President Todd Green at tghrc@yahoo.com.
