WAVERLY — Just over one year after the Tioga Land Bank took ownership of nine blighted parcels located in the Village of Waverly, the organization will begin demolishing those homes this morning.
The demolitions will begin at two properties on Park Place, according to Village Mayor Patrick Ayres. The land bank owns 108 and 112 Park Place.
The mayor is hoping residents will avoid using Park Place during the demolition process, which could take a few days.
“Starting (today) on Park Place two of the properties that the land bank owns in the village are going to be demolished,” Ayres said. “We want to keep traffic off that street. It’s a relatively small street, fairly narrow, so (we want) to give people a heads up if you don’t need to be over there, just stay away from it.”
The goal of the land bank is to obtain blighted properties throughout the county, demolish any dilapidated structures on the parcel and then flip the empty lot to put the property back on the tax rolls.
The money earned from the selling of the properties would then be re-invested back into the land bank.
The other properties set to be demolished are:
• 35 Lincoln St.
• 452 Cayuta Ave.
• 530 East Chemung St.
• 457 Fulton St.
• 207 Howard St.
• 127 Providence St.
• 429 Chemung St.
The one question mark in the process will be how long it will take to complete all the demolitions, according to Ayres.
“There are other variables that are going to dictate how quickly (the houses) will come down. The weather can be part of it ... (and) they have to truck all the material up to Ontario County to the landfill,” Ayres said.
The order of the houses to be demolished following the work at Park Place will be announced through the Waverly Police Department Facebook page, according to Ayres.
