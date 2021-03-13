WAVERLY — In a rematch from a 2019 contest, incumbent Mayor Patrick Ayres will once against look to fend off a challenge from local business owner Tom Bellinger in Tuesday’s race for Village of Waverly mayor.
In the 2019 race, Ayres would hold onto his position with 157 votes, while Bellinger came up just short with 132 votes.
Polls will open at noon on Tuesday and close at 9 p.m. at the Village Hall meeting room.
Both candidates took some time to answer questions sent to them by the Morning Times in order to give village residents more information before they head to the polls on Tuesday.
Please share with us some background about yourself
Ayres: Lifelong resident of Waverly, graduate of Albany University, married, three children, owner of Broad Street Records in Waverly for 30 years. Retired from the Chemung County Department of Social Services. Member of the Waverly Business Association and the Tioga County Land Bank.
Bellinger: I am a local business owner (WJ Graphics & Sporting Goods) and former Village Trustee. I’ve lived in Waverly for 30 years and raised five children here with my wife, Kathleen. I’ve volunteered to help make our community a better place as Past President of the Waverly Business Association, as a Board Member of the Greater Valley EMS, and as a Board Member of the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce.
What are your reasons for seeking office?
Ayres: I have been mayor for the last four years. During this time several major projects have been completed and/or initiated. Some of the most significant are: The building of the new Department of Works building, the construction of a state-of-the-art waste water treatment plant, two residential CDBG housing grant rehab programs, the completion of the Clinton Avenue storm water project, the Waverly Glen Restoration Project and the development of the shared services joint IT/computer partnership between the village and Tioga County.
One of the main projects I have focused on is the Waverly Glen Restoration Project. No local tax dollars were spent on this project. Funds for this project came from NYS, donations and economic development monies. Again no local tax money was spent on this very worthwhile project.
My goal as mayor is to continue to develop projects that improve the quality of life for the village residents, while at the same time being fiscally responsible when doing this. Many of the projects completed have involved utilizing State grant monies and donations from companies, individuals and foundations. These projects have had a minimal or no impact on the local tax rate. Several projects have generated cost savings for the Village, such as the IT/computer shared service agreement with Tioga County.
I also want to continue to develop the linkage between the Village and Tioga County. This partnership has improved and is very beneficial for the Village. A prime example is the Land Bank. Seven blighted properties were demolished by the Land Bank in the village, at no cost to the taxpayers. An additional two were sold to a developer for rehab. All the properties are currently on the tax roll generating income for the village. More of the these opportunities are potentially available with collaboration.
Bellinger: I care deeply about our Village and have the business background and leadership we need to get Waverly moving in the right direction. Between the COVID pandemic and economic shutdown imposed by higher levels of government and the challenging economic outlook, I want to be a part of the solution for the long-term future of the community that we all love.
What do you believe the role of Waverly Village Mayor should be?
Ayres: The mayor is responsible: to manage and oversee the employees of the village and to insure that the needs of the residents are met and that the village is a safe place for the people who live, work and visit the village.
The mayor is also responsible to insure that whatever actions are undertaken by the village are fiscally reasonable and responsible given the available resources.
The mayor needs to listen to the people who live and work in the Village and seek to improve the village whenever possible. The mayor must work collaboratively with outside entities to develop opportunities for growth/investment/employment in the village.
Bellinger: Local government needs to stick to the basics. If elected as mayor, I will work to keep our property taxes in check by making village government operate as efficiently and effectively as possible without waste. I’ll also work to bring in new businesses, new jobs and an expanded tax base, and I’ll prioritize cleaning up our streets and roads so we can be proud of our appearance.
What are the biggest issues facing the village at this time?
Ayres: One of the biggest issues facing the village is infrastructure improvements and development: water, storm water/drainage system and roads/paving. These projects require significant resources and can be multi-million dollar projects.
Bellinger: Getting through the COVID pandemic and associated restrictions affects everyone, but most of those decisions are done at the federal and state level. At the local level, we need to prepare for the long term comeback of Waverly. One thing I’ll do toward this goal is work to win federal and state grants so we can make improvements without putting the cost on local taxpayers.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
Ayres: I believe Waverly is a special and great place to live and my main goal is to make it a better place to live now and in the future. I would appreciate your vote on election day.
Bellinger: I love Waverly and it would be an honor to serve as your new mayor. I’m asking for your vote so that I can put my passion for helping others and my experience running a successful business to work for the taxpayers. Please vote, and when you do vote Bellinger for Mayor and also vote for my running mate, Lee Sharpsteen, for Village Trustee. Thank you.
