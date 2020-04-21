OWEGO — Four people in Tioga County have now died due to complications of COVID-19, according to a press release issued on Monday.
“It is with profound sadness that (we) must announce another person passing away from the COVID-19 virus, as confirmed by the Tioga County Public Health Department,” a statement from Tioga County Legislature Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey said.
The first coronavirus death in the county was recorded last Wednesday.
There are now 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County, 25 of which are residents at the Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
There are 71 individuals in mandatory quarantine. Two tests are pending results and 19 people have recovered from the virus.
Chemung County has recorded 77 positive cases of COVID-19, including 31 recoveries.
One person is currently hospitalized, and the death toll remains at one.
Over 250,000 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, and nearly 19,000 have died. New Yorkers are now required to wear a mask if they are in public.
