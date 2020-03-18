WAVERLY — The COVID-19 pandemic has led municipal officials in the Village of Waverly to close offices to the public at least until March 27.
The Waverly Police Department posted information on its Facebook, and Mayor Patrick Ayres also issued a statement explaining the adjustments.
“Our office phones will be open,” he said. “If someone needs to contact the village, they can still do that. We’re just asking people to not come to the office to help prevent the spreading of this virus. These actions are being implemented to help protect the health of the residents of the Village of Waverly and its employees.”
Specifically, the village has made the following adjustments, effective today:
• Village offices except for the police department will be physically closed to the public from March 18 to March 27, and any further closures will be evaluated prior to March 27.
• The Village staff at the main office at 32 Ithaca St. may be reached by calling 607-565-8106 between the hours of 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m Monday to Friday.
• Payments of Village bills/charges such as water and sewer bills may be made by using the drop box outside the 32 Ithaca St. office.
• Essential services such as police, water, sewer, street and code enforcement will continue.
• All Village of Waverly Recreation Department activities are canceled through April 17 and will be evaluated for resumption prior to April 17.
• All Village parks will remain open to the public at this time.
• Village court is closed until further notice.
Ayres noted that the scheduling of village board meetings are still up in the air, and officials are looking for guidance from the state on future developments.
“If we don’t have to have a meeting, then we won’t,” Ayres said. “It depends on whether there are things that we have to pass, but we’re still looking at that.”
The mayor added that, while village offices are being closed off, it is important that residents are assured that the essential services will continue.
“There are lots of things going on very quickly,” he said. “It seems to change by the hour. But we’re working with the state and looking to get more answers on how best to proceed and we’ll keep the community updated.”
