SAYRE — During Monday’s regular meeting, the Sayre School Board agreed to cast its votes for several people in the upcoming Pennsylvania School Boards Association election — and that includes supporting one of their own.
Longtime Sayre School Board member Ron Cole is on the ballot for Section 3 Advisor in the PSBA. He is currently the only person running for that post. Voting is open through Oct. 11, according to the PSBA website.
“It’s a position that was offered up to me back in June, and I was kind of shocked when I got a phone call from the executive director Nathan Mains about the job,” said Cole, who has been on the Sayre School Board for 10 years. “(Members of the PSBA) said ‘we’ve watched what you’ve been doing and we’d love to have you take on this position.’”
The Sayre resident has served on PSBA committees in the past, including working on the “Educational Blueprint for the PSBA” and the bylaws committee.
Cole is excited for the opportunity to represent Sayre and the entire region in the PSBA.
“We’ve needed a voice for our area up here. We need to have somebody who can be a voice because I know our representatives are busy with their own committees and stuff. It seems like when it comes to education, we’re the low man on the totem pole, basically,” Cole said.
Section 3 of the PSBA covers a large area with school districts in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties all represented by the section advisor.
“This is a pretty big district. We’re talking right from the New York state border almost down below Selinsgrove and then over into Tioga County and Bloomsburg,” said Cole. “It’s going to be a challenging position, but like I said I’m excited. I’m glad I’m able to represent not just the Sayre School District, but all of the (school districts) up here in the Northern Tier to hopefully get some things moving up here.”
Cole is ready to tackle the challenge and help out the districts in Section 3.
“I’ve got some ideas that I want to bring forth and try to build our section up so that we can get our voices heard down there,” said Cole.
