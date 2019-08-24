ATHENS — Athens Area School District Superintendent Craig Stage has been in education for a long time, but that doesn’t stop him from getting excited about the first day of school each year.
Stage and the entire AASD staff welcomed back over 2,000 students on Thursday as the school district kicked off the 2019-2020 school year.
“The first day is like Christmas for us educators,” Stage said. “I sent out a note to my administrators telling them to be positive, lead the way, welcome everybody back, you know we’ve been waiting for this moment all summer. We get to do the things we love to do, and it was really nice. I get pumped up. I get there early and everything.”
Stage spent Thursday morning at the high school welcoming students back to school.
“I pick a different building each year, and I’ve never done the high school, I’ve always done the elementary buildings, so this year I was out on Third Street greeting kids getting off the buses,” said Stage. “(I was) telling them hello, welcoming them back, you know (saying) ‘go Wildcats,’ giving them some high fives and telling them to keep chasing their dreams because dreams start by getting a great education.”
One thing that stood out to Stage on Thursday was the attitude of his teachers.
“They are awesome. They welcomed our kids with open arms. It’s amazing to see our teachers. They are so excited to start this year, so it was really remarkable to see,” said Stage.
Stage, who said the district has around 2050 students to start the year, called the first day of the school year a success.
“We had a lot of great kids, a lot of smiling faces. It was a really successful day for the first day,” Stage said.
