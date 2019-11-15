TOWANDA — To help constituents better access state government-related services, Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna) will hold satellite office hours in Sullivan County during the months of November and December.
A member of Pickett’s staff will be available in the commissioners’ conference room at the Sullivan County Courthouse from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and Wednesday, Dec. 18.
An American Legion service officer visits Pickett’s district office in Sayre on the third Friday of each month. The service officer’s next visit will be on Friday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 570-888-9011.
Veterans do not need to be an American Legion member to take part in the program. The service officer can help veterans and their family members with issues relating to compensation, pensions, death benefits, education and health care.
Sullivan and Susquehanna County residents who may need assistance are always encouraged to call Pickett’s staff anytime during regular business hours. Her full-time offices are located at 320 Main St., Towanda, 1-855-271-9387 (toll free), and 106 W. Packer Ave., Sayre, 570-888-9011.
More information is available 24 hours a day on Pickett’s website at RepPickett.com or on her Facebook page at Facebook.com/RepPickett.
