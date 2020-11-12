Radio legend signs off: Carver leaves a lasting legacy in the Valley

SAYRE — Tuesday was the end of an era in the Valley as Chuck Carver officially said goodbye to the local airwaves after a 44-year run with The Choice radio station.
Carver, who joined the Valley radio station in 1976, sold the WATS-WAVR radio stations to David and Irene Radigan, who also own and operate WEBO AM/FM in Owego.
Following a ribbon cutting for the Radigan’s on Tuesday, Carver said he never thought this day would come.
“I guess I always assumed that I would be here forever. People always asked me when Todd (Bowers) retired ‘are you next?’ I always said it’s not hard work. I live three blocks from here. I think I’m halfway decent at what I do, why would I retire?” said Carver, who admitted it was time to move on. “If you go back all those 44 years, this was never my plan. My plan was never to own a radio station, so God had that plan. People said to me today, ‘is it a bitter-sweet day?’ It truly isn’t when you know it’s time — and it’s time, and it only became time quite recently but it’s obvious.”
After his graduation from Ohio State University, Carver joined the Valley radio station and served as an announcer, news director, station manager and general manager for 10 years. In 1986, he joined Todd Bowers, Larry Brown and Peg Croft in purchasing the stations from Robert Klose.
Carver helped turn The Choice into a Valley institution. During his time, the radio station has won more than 100 state and national first place awards for programming excellence for its news, sports, editorials, public affairs, morning team and shows like Scholarship Challenge and Christmas is for Kids.
The legendary broadcaster started Scholarship Challenge in 1980 and hosted every program for the past 40 years. He asked more than 6,300 participants over 31,000 questions during that span.
The 24-team high school quiz show has awarded more than $210,000 in prize money to local school districts.
“I remember the early days of Scholarship Challenge ... it’s at a point now where you can kind of do it in your sleep, but you’ll see kids maybe at the mall or traveling and someone will come up and say, ‘I was on your show in 1984 or 1993,’” Carver said. “You take, I think 6,000 kids, and multiply it by two parents and four sets of grandparents and pretty much that show has touched just about everybody over the years. If I have a legacy, I think that’s what it is.”
Carver praised the Valley community for stepping up and supporting programs like Scholarship Challenge, Christmas is for Kids and Stuff the Bus.
“It’s because of the community. The community has supported me from the day I pulled in here not knowing one soul. We’ve been in three locations, that’s kind of amazing, but it all goes back to the community. The philosophy for the FCC is that the public owns the airwaves and we just manage them, and we’ve just tried to do that,” Carver said.
“That only works if the community stands behind you at the (Scholarship Challenge) and Stuff the Bus, and you’ve been to Christmas is for Kids and seen what that can do,” he continued. “The support, I can’t even put it into words. I’m on the board of New York State Broadcasters and when I go to those meetings, these people that run networks cannot believe the stories — ‘you host your own quiz show? You do your own newscast?’ It all goes back to the community.”
Carver also recalled the early days of calling high school sports with Bowers — even when the memories included some constructive criticism from another local legend.
“Todd Bowers and I used to do sports sitting on the press box on the roof at Corning’s War Memorial ... those were the days. I remember Jack Terwilliger saying to me, we did a ballgame (and) came back to Sammy’s for a pizza on a Friday night and Jack came in — I think he probably refereed the Waverly game — and he said ‘I heard your broadcast on the way home, you guys are terrible,’” a laughing Carver recalled.
As Carver enjoys the next chapter of his life, which includes living in Lititz, Pennsylvania with his wife Michele and near their children and grandsons, he will always have the memories he made at The Choice.
“There’s so many (good memories), but mostly it’s the people. We’ve had so many good people that have worked here. Interns that have gone on to network jobs, and I think maybe today’s the day that you kind of stop and say ‘we did impact a lot of lives,’” Carver said.
