Driving under the influence
SAYRE — The following individuals have been charged by Sayre Police with DUI offenses:
• Jeffrey Marrotte, 39, of Dryden was charged with DUI — highest rate of alcohol, DUI — general impairment and various summary traffic offenses following a crash that occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. on June 22 on North Elmer Avenue.
Police said Marrotte’s blood-alcohol content level at the time of the crash was 0.302 percent. Marrotte was issued a summons to appear in court on Aug. 16.
• Christine Lee Ierardi, 27, of Rome was charged with DUI — controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana following an incident that occurred on May 27 at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Lockhart Street.
According to police, Ierardi was charged following a traffic stop. She was issued a summons to appear in court on Aug. 16.
Tyler J. Brown, 24, of Elmira was the passenger in the vehicle during this incident. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was issued a summons to appear in court on Aug. 20.
• Timothy Arther Wood, 27, of Barton was charged with DUI — high rate of alcohol, DUI — general impairment and a summary traffic offense following a traffic stop on North Lehigh Avenue on June 22.
Police said Wood’s BAC was 0.159 percent at the time of the incident. Wood was issued a summons to appear in court on Aug. 16.
Retail theft
ATHEN TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old Waverly woman is in Bradford County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail following an incident that occurred at the Tops Supermarket on Elmira Street on July 12.
According to township police, Rainy A. Ball was charged with retail theft and possession of a controlled substance after she was allegedly found with over $12 of merchandise that she did not pay for along with suspected methamphetamine, suboxone and Klonopin on her person.
Ball is scheduled to appear in court on July 23 for a preliminary hearing.
Receiving stolen property
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Ulster man was charged with theft of property and receiving stolen property following an incident at the Elmira Street Walmart on July 15.
According to township police, Michael Benji Rooker, 26, was charged after he allegedly took $40 out of the change tray at the store’s self-checkout machine after the prior customer accidentally left it there.
Rooker was issued a summons to appear in court on Aug. 20.
