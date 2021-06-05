WILLIAMSPORT — A Milan man was sentenced to 348 months of jail followed by a 10-year supervised release term Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann.
Dyllan Rose, 27, was charged in connection with producing child pornography. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Rose sexually abused a 5-year-old and sent images of the abuse over the internet.
The case was brought about through Project Safe Childhood, which utilizes federal, state, and local resources to locate and apprehend those who sexually exploit children and identify and rescue victims. The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur handled the prosecution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.