SAYRE — The Sayre Borough Council approved the purchase of a leaf vacuum truck during Wednesday’s monthly meeting that officials believe will improve leaf collection in the community.
The council unanimously approved the purchase of a 2020 Freightliner Leaf Vacuum Truck from Bradco Supply Company. The truck is valued at $201,249.22, but the borough will only have to pay 10 percent of the cost thanks to a grant.
According to Borough Manager Dave Jarrett, 90 percent of the cost will be paid for by a recycling grant the borough received last year. The grant was for $345,000.
Although the truck won’t arrive until next fall, Jarrett is excited to soon have some new equipment that will streamline the process in the borough.
“Basically our leaf collection process right now, which is more efficient than it was, is at minimum a three-person operation. With this truck, you are a two-person operation and in some places, you can even be (a one-person operation), it’s all remote controlled from inside the truck. The hose comes out the front and they can do it with one person. We probably won’t,” said Jarrett. “But also the capacity of the vacuum is going to be so much greater that they will be able to stay out longer and you won’t have a lot of back-and-forth time.”
In other news:
- The council voted to disband the Firehouse Committee and terminate the Firehouse Project, which was looking into the consolidation of Howard Elmer Hose Company No. 1 and Engine Company No. 1.
- The council re-allocated funds set aside for the Fire House Project with $29,450 going to Borough Hall repair; $20,000 going to road repair; $10,000 going to Public Works Building maintenance; and $10,000 going to Police Building maintenance.
- Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the council voted to award a bid for the equipment storage building to Pioneer Pole Buildings in the amount of $85,800.
- The council approved the purchase of a 2020 Dodge Charger police vehicle for $29,000.
- The borough will be selling a 2012 Dodge Charger, 2014 Dodge Charger and a KME Fire Engine at the next municipal auction at State Line Auto after the council approved the motion on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.