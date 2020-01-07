Sayre Council
Buy Now

The Sayre Borough Council held its reorganizational meeting on Monday night. Returning councilman Patrick Gillette and new members Cori Belles and Jessica Meyer were sworn in during the meeting. Pictured, from left, are Gillette, Belles, Meyer and Mayor Henry Farley.

 Pat McDonald/Morning Times

SAYRE — The Sayre Borough Council welcomed two new members during Monday night’s reorganizational meeting.

Cori Belles and Jessica Meyer were sworn into office by Mayor Henry Farley alongside returning council member Patrick Gillette.

The two new members are replacing longtime councilmen Bob Flick and Gene Cerutti.

Jim Daly was once again elected council president and Irene Slocum will return as vice president. Gillette was named council president pro tem, which means he will run meetings if both the president and vice president are unable to attend.

The Morning Times was voted in as the borough’s newspaper of record. First Citizens Community Bank will remain the borough’s primary bank.

Also during Monday’s meeting, part-time police officer Casey Shiposh was sworn in as a new full-time officer. (Editor’s note: For more on Shiposh, check out Wednesday’s Morning Times).

The council also approved the additional allocation of $6,000 to purchase a new Ford Explorer for the police department.

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Load comments