SAYRE — The Sayre Borough Council welcomed two new members during Monday night’s reorganizational meeting.
Cori Belles and Jessica Meyer were sworn into office by Mayor Henry Farley alongside returning council member Patrick Gillette.
The two new members are replacing longtime councilmen Bob Flick and Gene Cerutti.
Jim Daly was once again elected council president and Irene Slocum will return as vice president. Gillette was named council president pro tem, which means he will run meetings if both the president and vice president are unable to attend.
The Morning Times was voted in as the borough’s newspaper of record. First Citizens Community Bank will remain the borough’s primary bank.
Also during Monday’s meeting, part-time police officer Casey Shiposh was sworn in as a new full-time officer. (Editor’s note: For more on Shiposh, check out Wednesday’s Morning Times).
The council also approved the additional allocation of $6,000 to purchase a new Ford Explorer for the police department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.