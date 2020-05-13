Healthcare Hero Spotlight: Emily Horton, RN

SAYRE — The Morning Times and Guthrie are teaming up for a new feature that will celebrate the “healthcare heroes” in the Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below is the third in a series of question-and-answer stories that will appear online and in the print editions of the Morning Times.
Today, we are highlighting Emily Horton, who has been working for Guthrie for over three years.
What made you want to go into the field of healthcare?
“I fell in love with nursing during college. I loved working with patients, hearing their stories and monitoring them through various stages of chronic disease. I decided at that point I needed to be a nurse. I wanted to be there to help patients through their toughest times and care for them when they need it most.”
How long have you worked at Guthrie?
“I have worked at Guthrie for three and a half years.”
What is your favorite part of working in the field?
“My favorite part of nursing is the close patient care. I love seeing them progress and helping them get through the tough days.”
What’s your favorite memory from your healthcare career?
“It’s difficult to name just one memory that is my favorite, but I have to say the best times are seeing patients overcome their illness to live a healthier and happier life.”
What is it like to work in healthcare during the coronavirus pandemic?
“Working in healthcare during the coronavirus pandemic is surreal. Everyday is something new to learn or adapt to. Staying in complete PPE for long, busy shifts gets very tiring, but our teamwork is at an all-time high. Everyone is stepping up and doing whatever they can to help each other through and that sense of community is really amazing.”
