District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
SENTENCED
Teresa Hongach, 52, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hongach for the offense occurring on April 10, 2018.
Floyd Roberts, 62, Wysox, was resentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, and fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, a misdemeanor. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months
The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Roberts following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on July 21, 2018.
James Smith, 54, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, and fines of $1500, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the influence of Alcohol, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months
The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Smith following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on June 6, 2018.
Mark Saxbury, 54, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of 45 days followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, and County Intermediate Punishment for 24 months, for the offenses of Fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree, Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration. Saxbury will pay fines of $3000.00, plus court costs, and he will also lose his driver’s license for 42 months,
The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Saxbury following investigation of incidents that occurred in Sheshequin and Towanda Townships on November 3, 2018, and February 18, 2019.
Rebecca Lane, 33, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of four months to 18 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months and, fines of $600.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Unauthorized use if a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Criminal Trespass, a felony of the third degree.
The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Lane for the first offense following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sayre Borough on September 27, 2018.
The Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Lane for the remaining offenses occurring on January 4, 2019.
Gabriel Ceeley, 19, Troy, was re-sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four months to 12 months, fines of $350.00, and restitution of $285.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the third degree.
The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ceely following investigation of an incident that occurred in Burlington Township on August 16, 2017.
Jonathan Robbins, 24, Milan, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, and fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
The Athens Township Police Department arrested Robbins for the offense occurring on November 30, 2019.
Jon Watkins, 34, Sayre, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, and fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Watkins for the offense occurring on September 19, 2018.
Daniel Bolsar, 30, Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 33 days to 12 months, and fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Driving under the Influence, misdemeanors of the second degree.
The Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Bolsar for the first offense occurring on October 7, 2018.
The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bolsar for the second offense following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Township on August 10, 2018.
Wayne Talada, 32, Athens, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, and fines of $500.00, for the offense of Indecent Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
The Athens Township Police Department arrested Talada for a complaint filed on October 12, 2019.
