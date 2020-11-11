The latest report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health included another death connected to COVID-19 in Bradford County.
Bradford County has now lost 20 residents due to complications from the virus.
The county added 29 confirmed cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing its total to 1,077. There are also 95 probable cases, according to the Department of Health.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) added six confirmed cases on Tuesday. There have now been 219 confirmed cases and there are nine probable.
Athens is up to 131 confirmed cases after adding eight cases on Tuesday. There are also 12 probable cases.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
• Gillett — 67 (up 7)
• Columbia Cross Roads — 55 (up 1)
• Milan — 13 (no change)
• Ulster — 44 (no change)
• Troy — 143 (up 3)
• Towanda — 141 (up 2)
• Canton — 73 (up 1)
• Wyalusing — 44 (no change)
• Wysox — 19 (no change)
• Rome — 34 (up 1)
• Monroeton — 29 (no change)
Across the border in New York, another death related to the virus was reported in Tioga County.
The county has now had 43 residents die from complications of the virus.
“It is with great sadness that Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reports another loss of life due to the COVID-19 Virus. Our thoughts and prayers to the family of the lost loved one,” a press release from the county said.
Tioga County added 15 new cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 871. There are 264 active cases, while 602 individuals are in mandatory quarantine and 564 residents have recovered.
Chemung County also lost another resident due to complications from the virus on Tuesday.
The total death count for Chemung County related to the virus is now at 23.
Chemung County also added 38 new cases on Tuesday, bringing its total 2,421. There are 179 active cases in the county.
There are currently 38 Chemung County residents in the hospital as they fight the virus, while 2,219 have recovered since March.
