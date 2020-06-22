Bradford County now has 50 reported cases of COVID-19, according to the State Department of Health.

Six cases are probable, while 44 are confirmed.

Most of the cases are in Sayre, where there are 20.

Three Bradford County residents have died from complications of the coronavirus.

Statewide, Pennsylvania has seen nearly 82,000 total cases of COVID-19, and over 6,400 people have died.

In New York, Tioga County reported no new COVID-19 cases, remaining at 151.

The death toll related to the virus in Tioga County remains at 24, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.

Elderwood has seen at least 42 recoveries from the virus, contributing to the county’s total of 111.

Chemung County did not provide an update over the weekend.

As of Friday, the county had no active cases and 327 pending tests.

Over 411,000 people in New York state have tested positive for coronavirus, and over 31,000 have died.

