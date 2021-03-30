A potential threat of harm was investigated at the Northern Tier Career Center in Towanda on Monday.
According to Northern Tier Career Center Director Gary Martell, NTCC staff were notified of a “potential threat” before students arrived at the center on Monday morning.
Martell stated that “to ensure the safety of students” NTCC students remained on buses or in vehicles as Pennsylvania State Police investigated the claim.
After the investigation, Pennsylvania State Police told NTCC administration that classes could safely resume at the center for the rest of the day, according to Martell.
“The Center is extremely appreciative of the cooperation received from sending districts’ transportation as well as students and staff of the Northern Tier Career Center,” Martell commented.
