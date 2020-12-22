ATHENS — Despite the fact that the coronavirus made it impossible for Tanner’s Bar and Grill to host its annual Christmas is for Kids party, the local business still managed to raise plenty of cash and some toys to give away to local children and families in need.
Tanner’s announced Monday that it had raised $4,165 as well as $700 worth of toys that will be donated to the Sayre Salvation Army.
“Thank you to the BriMarie, Patton’s Country Store, Chuck Peterson and family, Washita Valley Enterprises (Brian Cotter) and to everyone who donated and participated to make this possible,” a press release from Tanner’s said.
Tanner’s was able to raise money through pumpkin roll sales, t-shirt sales, 50/50 drawings and photo and painting sales, according to the press release.
“It was a great success ... Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from everyone at Tanners,” the press release concluded.
