The Village of Waverly has a number of meetings scheduled in the month of June.

At 6:30 p.m. tonight the village planning board will meet.

At 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 8, the Board of Sewer Commissioners will meet.

The next night — at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday June 9 — the Board of Trustees will hold its regular meeting.

The Board of Water Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16.

Finally, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, the Board of Trustees will hold a workshop meeting.

All meetings are held at 32 Ithaca Street and residents who wish to attend may call the Village Office for more information to do so via teleconference.

