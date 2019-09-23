Quilt of Honor presented to local WWII vet

WAVERLY — It was 1942 when Louis Tomasso of Waverly was serving overseas in the Navy during World War II.
On Saturday here in 2019, he could still recall the day that changed his life.
“I was in the engine room of the ship, and I was 10 feet away from where the floating mine hit us,” he said. “I was very lucky.”
The blast severely injured Tomasso — leaving him with a broken back and foot, amongst other injuries — and he would have perished if his best friend had not saved him from drowning.
The explosion landed him in a hospital in Philadelphia for six months, he said.
Seventy-seven years after that fateful day, Tomasso’s friends from the Sayre VFW and Valley Color Guard formally recognized him with a Quilt of Honor.
Quilts of Honor is a national organization founded by Californian Gail Belmont in 2010. The quilts are crafted by many volunteers, and over 700 quilts have been given to veterans all over the United States.
Members of the Sayre VFW and Valley Color Guard presented Tomasso with the quilt following its golf tournament at Tomasso’s Golf Course and Restaurant in Waverly.
“Louis just has a great story,” VFW Commander Charles Zimmer said. “And we wanted to honor and thank him for his service.”
