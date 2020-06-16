ATHENS — A study on whether the Athens Borough and Athens Township police departments should be consolidated is moving forward, according to Athens Borough officials.
During last week’s meeting, Athens Borough Councilman Scott Molnar announced that a consultant has been assigned and an online meeting has been scheduled for tonight on the topic.
Also at last week’s meeting, the police activity report for May was released.
In May, Athens Borough Police responded to 126 calls. There was one felony arrest and two misdemeanor arrests. There were also six traffic reports filed.
The total numbers so far this year show that the borough has seen 650 calls to the police department with three felony arrests, 13 misdemeanor arrests, three non-traffic arrests, eight traffic citations and 92 traffic reports completed. There have also been four parking warnings and 13 parking tickets issued.
Also at last week’s meeting, the borough council approved the appointment of Dave Whipple to the Planning and Zoning Commission. The term will run through Dec. 31, 2022.
