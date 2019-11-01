SAYRE — For the 10th straight year, Sayre Borough residents will not see an increase in their property taxes, according to the proposed spending plan released by the borough council on Wednesday.
The total 2020 budget for Sayre is set at $9,294,142, which is a decrease of $925,345 from the 2019 plan. The millage rate will stay at 10.37 mills for the 10th straight year.
“We were very fortunate that we didn’t have to (raise taxes) this year. The fact that we didn’t have an increase had nothing to do with cutting something,” said Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett.
The 2020 spending plan breaks down as follows:
- General fund — $5,294,972
- UDAG fund — $240,250
- Parking lot fund — $100,780
- Sewer fund — $2,558,330
- Capital reserve fund — $905,465
- Liquid fuels fund — $194,345
There will also be no increase in sewer fees in 2020 after they increased from $137 to $141 per quarter this year.
In a letter to the council, Borough Treasurer Elizabeth Fice explained the process the borough went through to make sure there were no increases for next year.
“There were many challenges in preparing this budget, especially with the general and sewer funds. Major increases presented themselves in the areas of fuel, landfill fees, pension obligations, borough pack insurances and benefit costs for the general fund and infrastructure projects and debt service in the sewer fund,” said Fice. “We sharpened our pencils and tightened up all general fund expenditures as much as possible without having to cut any services.”
Council President Jim Daly credited Jarrett, Fice and the entire team at Borough Hall.
“Mr. Jarrett, Mrs. Fice and the department heads keep a close eye on the budget,” Daly said.
Daly believes the money the borough gets from the Local Services Tax and the natural gas impact fee have helped the borough keep the budget under control.
“We are helped by the fact that we get local services tax money and the gas (impact fee) money. It’s not a lot, but it helps keep away the wolves,” said Daly. “We’re spending it well and wisely.”
Jarrett acknowledged that the streak of not raising taxes could come to an end in the next few years, but the borough is working hard to avoid that.
“The concern has always been, as with previous councils, is are we going to get a big, proverbial punch in the nose someday? And we ensure through the budget process that we will not let that happen,” Jarrett said.
The proposed budget is available for public inspection from Nov. 4 to Nov. 15 during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the Sayre Borough Hall at 110 West Packer Ave. and at the Sayre Public Library at 122 South Elmer Ave. during their normal business hours. A copy of the proposed budget can also be viewed online at www.sayreborough.org.
A final vote on the budget is expected at the council’s meeting on Nov. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.