HARRISBURG — State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) recently announced that Bradford and Lycoming counties have been awarded funding to clean up local waters through the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Growing Greener program.
Bradford County will receive $596,000 to be directed to watershed and stream corridor rehabilitation.
The projects include $100,000 for the Wysox Creek Watershed Association, Inc.’s Comprehensive Watershed Conservation project in and around Rome Township and Rome Borough. This project will stabilize headwater tributaries; reduce stormwater runoff from municipal roads; create retention basins to decrease time of concentration of stormflow and increase groundwater recharge within the Bear Creek watershed.
The Bradford County Conservation District, Satterlee Creek Stream Corridor Rehabilitation 2 project will receive $171,000. This project will reduce sediment and nutrients reaching Satterlee Creek through the stabilization of stream and road corridors.
Further, the Bradford County Commissioners have been awarded $325,000 for the Bradford County Watershed Initiative 2020. The funding will enable the county to complete up to 10 streambank stabilization projects to reduce approximately 1,000 tons of sediment; 1,000 lbs. of phosphorus and 2,500 lbs. of nitrogen annually. The county will also offer additional classroom and field demonstration trainings to municipal officials, contractors, and landowners about stream function and sediment transport.
The Lycoming County Conservation District will receive $292,206 to improve water quality in Wolf Run by installing best management practices (BMPs) to reduce soil erosion and nutrient-laden runoff from the farmstead and pasture areas. Proposed BMPs include a manure storage facility, heavy use area protection, roof runoff structures, underground outlets, diversion, rock-lined waterway, and manure storage decommissioning.
Additionally, the Lycoming County Water and Sewer Authority has been awarded $80,000 for its Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4), Chesapeake Bay Pollutant Reduction Plan. The MS4/CBPRP Collaborative Stormwater BMP Pollution Reduction project includes two BMPs to achieve required nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment load reductions under the MS4 requirements. It includes work to prepare a combined CBPRP, BMP design and construction as part of the MS4 PRP and ultimately address Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay Watershed Implementation Plan.
As part of a regional initiative, $447,380 has been awarded to Bradford, Clinton, Luzerne, Montour and Columbia counties to promote soil health practices and benefits through education, outreach, and implementation.
“Our local conservation districts and watershed associations are the boots on the ground when it comes to protecting the environment, regularly offering technical assistance and educational guidance to the people and communities in our region,” Sen. Yaw said. “I was pleased to hear that this funding will be directed to our region for site and waterway improvements.”
The Growing Greener program was created in 1999 to protect and improve watersheds, reduce storm water runoff and acid mine drainage (AMD), and to support educational programs and other critical conservation related efforts. The program is supported by the Environmental Stewardship Fund (tipping fees) and Act 13 natural gas drilling impact fees. Since it was launched in 1999, the Growing Greener program has provided more than $1 billion to environmental projects statewide.
