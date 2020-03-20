SAYRE — A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that destroyed a Sayre home early Wednesday morning.
The teen is accused of setting fire to the house at 506 Powell Street, which is just off of Keystone Avenue in the borough.
According to Sayre Borough Police, the charges against the 17-year-old include arson and criminal mischief, both of which are felonies, along with recklessly endangering another person, which is a misdemeanor.
The fire started at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Firefighters from several Valley departments battled the blaze for hours.
People were home at the time of the fire, but there were reportedly no injuries, according to fire officials.
The teen has been placed in a juvenile detention facility to await further court proceedings, according to police.
Sayre Police are continuing their investigation of the fire and no further details will be released at this time, a press release said.
