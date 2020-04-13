TOWANDA — As Bradford County’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to creep higher week by week, Bradford County Commissioner Ed Bustin reminded the public during last Thursday’s Facebook Live Q&A that the real number could be more.
Bustin touched on the subject after a participant asked about the discrepancy between the numbers being reported from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the number they heard that Guthrie has been dealing with. He reminded the public that testing of county residents can not only take place at a Guthrie facility, but also a private practice or in another health system outside of the area.
As of Sunday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bradford County at 18.
“Health care facilities are not going to see the majority of people who may be positive with this particular virus,” Bustin continued. “The recommendation is that if you have minor symptoms, flu-like symptoms that you feel represent a major threat — you’re not severely short of breath, you don’t have chest pains, your fever is manageable with over-the-counter medications — you shouldn’t even be going to the hospital. You can’t expect 100% data. We have to look at large data sets, figure out what the trends are and respond accordingly.”
Unlike more populous counties with their own dedicated health departments that can take a deeper dive into the local data, including a break down of cases per town, Bustin said Bradford County doesn’t have that capability.
“I get it — it would be scary to not know everything that is happening about this,” he said.
With that uncertainty, commissioners continued stressing the prevention measures of social distancing and hand washing as the best steps that residents can take.
Addressing other concerns, commissioners said there still is only one inmate who has a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Bradford County Correctional Facility and that inmate continues to be isolated. In addition, he said the county is not releasing any inmate who might be suspected positive without medical authorization.
“What they’re doing in New York City on Rikers (Island), we’re not going to do that,” said Commissioner Doug McLinko. “The best place for criminals is jail.”
Commissioners also pointed out that there are no plans to implement curfews on the public, and no county employees have been furloughed at this time.
“Going forward, depending on how long the closures and restrictions last, I don’t know if I can guarantee anything. We’re looking at two weeks at a time,” said Bustin, who noted that a meeting with their advisory committee to look at the next two weeks ahead was scheduled Thursday afternoon.
For additional information, Bustin highlighted the COVID-19 information on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s webpage, which includes hospital data reports for all of the commonwealth’s hospitals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.