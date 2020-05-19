TROY — The Bradford County Library will be back open for business starting today, according to a press release from the library.
“On May 19, the Bradford County Library will be open for business. Modified bookmobile service will begin on June 2,” the press release said.
Both will be subject to the following guidelines:
- No customers will be allowed in the facility or on the Bookmobile.
- Curbside service will be by appointment only.
- Curbside service will be available for picking up and dropping off items.
Schedule, select and reserve materials through the library’s website, www.bradfordcountylibrary.org; email bookmobile@bradfordco.org; telephone 570-297-2436.
“When you arrive in our parking lot or at the Bookmobile at the appointed time, please do not leave your vehicle. Open the trunk and we will place the bag containing the items in the trunk and close it. If you have items to return, please place them in a bag in your trunk and we will remove them,” the press release said.
Loan periods for books and DVD’s will be two weeks or until the Bookmobile’s next visit.
The library will not charge overdue fines until further notice.
Check out the library’s website, Facebook page, and local newspapers for the bookmobile’s schedule and for updates on our service.
“Our goal is to keep everyone safe and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Hopefully these measures will be temporary and be lifted relatively soon. We plan to provide limited library services until the health authorities give us permission to go back to full services,” the library said in the press release. “Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.