WAVERLY — Only two Waverly residents filed petitions before Tuesday’s deadline to be on the ballot for next month’s general election for the village’s board of trustees.
Thomas Bellinger and Kyle Burns were the only residents to file petitions. As it stands now, they will run unopposed for two of the three two-year seats currently held by trustees Andrew Aronstam, Kevin Sweeney and Steve Burlingame, who did not file petitions by Tuesday’s deadline, according to Village Clerk Michele Wood.
Aronstam also serves as the village’s deputy mayor on the board. Sweeney and Burlingame are completing their first terms as trustees.
The village board is already shorthanded after Trustee Keith Engelbert resigned last month because he had moved out of the area. He was also in the midst of his first term.
That position is set to be filled via appointment by Mayor Patrick Ayres.
The trustees on Tuesday also tabled the passing of a local law to surpass the state property tax cap, which this year stands at 1.78 percent for the village.
Trustees have passed the motion every year while officials develop the village’s budget for the next fiscal year as a “just-in-case” measure.
For example, in the 2018-2019 and current fiscal years, trustees reduced taxes by 0.71 percent and raised taxes 0.36 percent, respectively.
Wood informed the board Tuesday that the budget committee may know by the board’s next meeting if that law would even be required. If the board does not need to override the tax cap, the board could simply not pass the law and avoid having to formally repeal the law later.
