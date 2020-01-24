SAYRE — At noon on Saturday, listeners of the Choice 102 Radio will hear Chuck Carver’s signature voice once again say the words “live from the Patterson Auditorium in Sayre — this is Scholarship Challenge.”

The nationally-acclaimed competition returns to the Valley with 24 fresh high school teams from both Pennsylvania and New York in a challenge to test their knowledge in all things from math to history to entertainment in order to win prize money and the Kwasnoski Cup for the teams’ respective school districts.

In a break from previous seasons, this year’s Scholarship Challenge will feature two teams each from Athens and Notre Dame in an effort to make the field an even 24-team setup.

In Saturday’s broadcast, listeners can tune in to hear the students from Tioga Central, Waverly, Wellsboro, Troy, Blue Ridge and the Athens Silver team square off to move on to the finals.

Johnny Williams can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 232 or jwilliams@morning-times.com. Follow Johnny Williams on Twitter @johnnywMT

Load comments